Chris Hani municipality CFO makes brief court appearance in PE

CAPE TOWN – The Chris Hani District Municipality CFO in the Eastern Cape has made a brief appearance in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court.

Nomfundo Fetsha and her co-accused have been charged with fraud, theft and forgery.

It's alleged she has pocketed R100,000 that was paid as a donation without providing the necessary documentation as required by the Municipal Finance Management Act.

The NPA Tsepo Ndwalaza said: “The CFO from Chris Hani municipality did appear in court today at the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court and the matter was remanded to 13 May 2019.

“Because the CFO hired a new attorney and of course he needed to consult with her and a provisional date was given as 13 May.”

She is out on R2,000 bail.