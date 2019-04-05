Chairs fly as EFF, BLF, Land Party clash at Hout Bay election broadcast
Scores of angry participants can be seen throwing chairs and other objects to one another.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)’s Morning Live election broadcast in Hout Bay has been called off after chaos erupted.
Scores of angry participants can be seen throwing chairs and other objects at one another.
According to News24, chaotic scenes played out on live television when Economic Freedom Fighters and Land Party supporters started throwing chairs at each other.
It's unclear how and why the clash broke out.
Supporters of the Black First Land First and Good party were also seen involved in the skirmishes.
Two women who were trying to stop the violence were heard asking EFF supporters why they were assaulting women.
Our #Morninglive election broadcast in #Houtbay #Hangberg erupts in chaos. The team are fine but the debate has been called off!Posted by Leanne Manas on Friday, 5 April 2019
