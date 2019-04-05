Caledon authorities given 7 days to respond to protesters' demands

They are demanding, among other things, decent housing, land and proper sanitation.

CALEDON - Protesting Caledon residents have given local authorities seven days to respond to their demands for better services.

It was during demonstrations to draw attention to these issues, that two protesters were fatally shot on Thursday.

Residents handed over their memorandum of demands to municipal leaders.

Residents say that they demonstrated peacefully, claiming that the response from law enforcement officials was uncalled for.

"We didn't burn cars, we didn't do anything. We were just walking to the site and singing."

"There's a shortage of taps for water, there's a shortage of ablution services. These issues have been coming since 2012."

The municipality says it will respond to residents' demands within the course of next week.

