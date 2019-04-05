Babes Wodumo no-show in court, NPA applies for warrant of arrest

Singer Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane was expected to appear in court on Friday for allegedly assaulting during a gathering at a guest house.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority says it has applied for a warrant of arrest for Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane for failure to appear in court.

According to News24, Simelane was expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday for allegedly assaulting a woman during a gathering at a guest house.

The woman later opened a criminal case against Simelane, her sister Nondumiso Simelane and artist Thobeka ‘Tipcee’ Ndaba in March.