Algeria protesters return to the streets as spy boss reported sacked

-
'Ramaphosa is always shocked by what's happening in the country'Local
-
DA says has evidence ANC is behind Alex shutdownPolitics
-
Royal House of Mandela wants an audit of early childhood development centresLocal
-
Theewaterskloof municipal officials meet over demands of protestersLocal
-
The EFF’s only response to the SA's issues is violence, says MadikizelaPolitics
-
Ending corruption, fixing Eskom and other things Cyril Ramaphosa promised to doPolitics
-
'Ramaphosa is always shocked by what's happening in the country'Local
-
DA says has evidence ANC is behind Alex shutdownPolitics
-
Royal House of Mandela wants an audit of early childhood development centresLocal
-
Theewaterskloof municipal officials meet over demands of protestersLocal
-
The EFF’s only response to the SA's issues is violence, says MadikizelaPolitics
-
Ending corruption, fixing Eskom and other things Cyril Ramaphosa promised to doPolitics
Popular Topics
-
EFF condemns violence at Hout Bay election debatePolitics
-
Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party to lobby for Sarb to be nationalisedPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: ANC committed to doing the right thingPolitics
-
Zille: The only way to help Ramaphosa is to vote DAPolitics
-
Mashaba accuses Ramaphosa of hijacking Alex grievances to score votesPolitics
-
Unable to vote on 8 May? Apply for special voting status from todayLocal
-
Ramaphosa to Diepsloot community: ANC wants to move people out of shacksPolitics
-
Political parties off the hook over private donors, for nowPolitics
-
IEC opens applications for special votes until 18 AprilLocal
-
DA says has evidence ANC is behind Alex shutdownPolitics
-
The EFF’s only response to the SA's issues is violence, says MadikizelaPolitics
-
Ending corruption, fixing Eskom and other things Cyril Ramaphosa promised to doPolitics
-
EFF condemns violence at Hout Bay election debatePolitics
-
Magashule used his son to deal with Guptas to avoid exposure, inquiry toldPolitics
-
Dukwana suggests FS Premier's office hampering bid to get evidence for inquiryPolitics
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Rand set for 3% weekly gain after Moody's review delayBusiness
-
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe resignsBusiness
-
'The green wave has hit': Cannabis Expo comes to Cape TownLifestyle
-
Jeff Bezos keeps Amazon voting power in divorce settlementBusiness
-
Samsung Electronics sees lowest quarterly profit in more than two yearsBusiness
-
Rand firmer, stocks dragged down by profit-takingBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Zayn Malik: Gigi Hadid is the most amazing womanLifestyle
-
Accused killer of rapper Nipsey Hussle pleads not guilty in LALifestyle
-
Chicago will sue actor Jussie Smollett after he refuses to pay for cops overtimeLifestyle
-
'Game of Thrones' author to discover TV ending to his sagaLifestyle
-
'The green wave has hit': Cannabis Expo comes to Cape TownLifestyle
-
In world first, France bans breast implants linked to rare cancerLifestyle
-
Canadian couple find lost ticket to become last-minute lottery millionairesLifestyle
-
Cardi B leads the nominations for Billboard Music Awards 2019Lifestyle
-
CT Cannabis Expo starts on a high noteLifestyle
-
Woods 'on track' for pursuit of fifth Green JacketSport
-
World number one Naomi Osaka signs new deal with NikeSport
-
England's Rose can't wait to see back of football after abuseSport
-
Chippa to host Chiefs in Nedbank SemiSport
-
Pandya's focus firmly on World Cup after 'toughest' periodSport
-
'Retired' McGregor hints at returnSport
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa on state capture: Where wrong has been done it must be acted againstPolitics
-
'I broke ranks with my president': Ramaphosa’s toughest leadership momentPolitics
-
'The green wave has hit': Cannabis Expo comes to Cape TownLifestyle
-
Death of two protesters brings Caledon to a standstillLocal
-
Carletonville crèche assault videos taken to threaten school, says lawyerLocal
-
Cholera hits Mozambique two weeks after Cyclone IdaiAfrica
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
-
Google celebrates Hugh Masekela’s birthday with special doodleLifestyle
-
Balls, wheels and giving back: On the Couch with Joel StranskySport
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
Algeria protesters return to the streets as spy boss reported sacked
The intelligence chief, retired army general Athmane Tartag, was a close ally of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who quit on Tuesday under pressure from the army.
ALGIERS - Protesters waving banners and calling for radical change marched through Algiers for a seventh successive Friday as Algeria’s spy chief was reported fired in a further sign of high-level turmoil following the resignation of the country’s veteran president.
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in the capital to push for the removal of the entire political structure, built around the ruling party, army officers, businessmen, unions and veterans of a 1954-62 independence war against France.
"We want to uproot the symbols of the system," said teacher Ahmed Badili.
"We want radical change. No need for temporary solutions," said state bank employee Noureddine Dimi (52).
The intelligence chief, retired army general Athmane Tartag, was a close ally of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who quit on Tuesday under pressure from the army.
The military said it was acting in the national interest following weeks of anti-government demonstrations.
Tartag's departure was reported by the private Ennahar TV, who added that his powerful intelligence position, currently under the authority of the Presidency, would return to the supervision of the defence ministry.
No replacement for Tartag has been announced.
The intelligence service was an important component of the military's powerful influence in national affairs and played a backroom role in politics as well as in the 1990s civil war.
But in 2016 Bouteflika, removed it from the supervision of the defence ministry and placed it under the authority of the presidency to try to ease it out of the political sphere.
Algeria is now in the hands of a caretaker government — which is unlikely to mollify anger on the streets — which will stay in office until elections in three months' time. No clear successor to Bouteflika has emerged.
In the weeks before Bouteflika's resignation, his inner circle was depleted by the resignation of several of his close allies from influential positions in politics and business.
Timeline
Popular in Africa
-
Macron names experts to probe French action during Rwanda genocide2 hours ago
-
Boeing defends 'fundamental safety' of 737 MAX after crash report10 hours ago
-
The rescuers of #CycloneIdai: after the people, the animals2 hours ago
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in Africa30 days ago
-
Cholera hits Mozambique two weeks after Cyclone Idaione day ago
-
UN's Guterres calls for peace in Libya as renegade troops march on Tripoli4 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.