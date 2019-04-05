View all in Latest
Alex residents threaten to take protest to Sandton

Residents have been protesting since Wednesday over a range of issues, including housing.

Alexandra township residents burn tyres in the middle of the street as they clash with the Johannesburg Metro Police on 3 April 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: AFP
Alexandra township residents burn tyres in the middle of the street as they clash with the Johannesburg Metro Police on 3 April 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: AFP
32 minutes ago

ALEXANDRA - Disgruntled residents of Alexandra have threatened to take their shutdown campaign to Sandton.

This emerged during a public meeting currently underway at the local multipurpose centre.

Residents have been protesting since Wednesday over a range of issues, including housing.

Frustrated residents of Alexandra are planning their next move after the Wednesday shut down that saw residents barricading roads with burning objects.

Some residents said they have been ignored for far too long.

They said that Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is taking them for granted.

Community leaders said they have on numerous occasions requested the executive mayor to come and see what the township looks like since he took over the administration.

WATCH: #AlexTotalShutdown: Residents fed up with illegal structures

