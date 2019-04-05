Activist gives WCED ultimatum to respond to scholar transport demand

Activist group Women on Farms held a protest outside the department's office in Cape Town on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Activist group Women on Farms is giving the Western Cape Education Department until 17 April to respond to its demand for learner transport in Wellington.

The organisation held a protest outside the department's office in Cape Town on Thursday.

They asked the department to provide scholar transport for learners living on the Hermon and Oakdene routes.

Learners from three schools in the Wellington area stood with placards which read "No long walks to school" and "Our school books are getting wet, our lives are in danger".

Women on Farms said that learners have to walk up to nine kilometres to and from school every day.

#Farmlearners One of the learners at the protest speaks about the struggle of many pupils in the Wellington area. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/ECLYvhrFxJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 4, 2019

Learner Frederika Moses said that she walks seven kilometres and would sometimes even hitchhike to school.

Parent Sarah van der Westhuizen said that she is concerned about learner safety because they have to start walking after 5.50am in the morning.

Meanwhile, the WCED said that if learners are living in a rural area outside the five-kilometre radius they can be accommodated at a school where there is transport available or they can live in a hostel - but transport is not available.

The department said that it will go through the memorandum and respond to the grievances and demands.