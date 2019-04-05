4 Limpopo traffic officials to appear in court for corruption

The suspects are facing charges of corruption after they were nabbed for allegedly issuing fraudulent roadworthy certificates to motorists in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Four traffic officials arrested by the Hawks in Limpopo are expected to appear in court on Friday.

The arrests form part of continuous efforts to crack down on corruption at testing centres.

The police's Matima Maluleke said: “The arrest follows an event of a similar success in Musina late last month, where another four officials were apprehended. More unannounced police investigations and arrests will continue at police stations.”