2,000 young recruits to keep Vaal pump stations safe - govt
The Vaal District is in the grip of a disaster as pollution and raw sewage continue to pour into the Vaal River.
SEBOKENG - Government says it is in the process of recruiting 2,000 young people to man water pump stations in the Emfuleni Local Municipality.
The Vaal district is in the grip of a disaster as pollution and raw sewage continue to pour into the Vaal River.
An inter-governmental task team that includes Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has given a report on the progress made in the area since the army was deployed in November to intervene.
#Vaalriver Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula as well as other government officials are currently briefing the media on the progress made in the Emfuleni Local Municipality. TK pic.twitter.com/znGb6ZqfTW— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 5, 2019
Government says soldiers deployed to the district to assist in the pollution crisis have made significant progress since arriving in the area about four months ago. It however says it is now focusing on how it will maintain the work done after the army has completed its job.
Water and Sanitation Minister Gugile Nkwinti said government would recruit young people to a skills programme so they can be trained to ensure that when the defence force after 12 months, the pump stations would be secure.
Nkwinti said the department had already made R241 million available for the Vaal River rehabilitation programme, however, more than R1 billion was still needed to complete the programme.
