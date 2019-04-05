10k 'petrol money' from Tony Gupta was no bribe - Dukwana

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

10k 'petrol money' from Tony Gupta was no bribe - Dukwana

Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana said the money given to him by Tony Gupta was for the petrol he used to travel from the Free State to Gauteng to meet with Gupta.

FILE: A screengrab of former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana is giving evidence at the state capture inquiry on 5 April 2019. Picture: SABC News/ YouTube
FILE: A screengrab of former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana is giving evidence at the state capture inquiry on 5 April 2019. Picture: SABC News/ YouTube
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana has told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry that he accepted R10,000 in cash for petrol from Tony Gupta in 2014, but he denied it was a bribe.

Dukwana testified that he was not a government employee at the time, so he was not being pressured to do the Guptas' bidding.

"When he then offered the R10,000, I mean I had travelled from Welkom and the person says it's petrol money. It's not in a bag or anything, so I took it, not because it was meant to do anything. I was out of government and there's nothing. It was not linked to anything," he said.

Dukwana said the money was for the petrol he used to travel from the Free State to Gauteng to meet with Gupta.

Earlier on Friday he told the commission he turned down a R2 million monthly bribe from Gupta in 2011 in exchange for awarding the family a multi-billion rand construction project. He said in the room with them was former Free State premier Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA