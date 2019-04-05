10k 'petrol money' from Tony Gupta was no bribe - Dukwana

Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana said the money given to him by Tony Gupta was for the petrol he used to travel from the Free State to Gauteng to meet with Gupta.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana has told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry that he accepted R10,000 in cash for petrol from Tony Gupta in 2014, but he denied it was a bribe.

Dukwana testified that he was not a government employee at the time, so he was not being pressured to do the Guptas' bidding.

"When he then offered the R10,000, I mean I had travelled from Welkom and the person says it's petrol money. It's not in a bag or anything, so I took it, not because it was meant to do anything. I was out of government and there's nothing. It was not linked to anything," he said.

Dukwana said the money was for the petrol he used to travel from the Free State to Gauteng to meet with Gupta.

Earlier on Friday he told the commission he turned down a R2 million monthly bribe from Gupta in 2011 in exchange for awarding the family a multi-billion rand construction project. He said in the room with them was former Free State premier Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma.