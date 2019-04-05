10k 'petrol money' from Tony Gupta was no bribe - Dukwana
Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana said the money given to him by Tony Gupta was for the petrol he used to travel from the Free State to Gauteng to meet with Gupta.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana has told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry that he accepted R10,000 in cash for petrol from Tony Gupta in 2014, but he denied it was a bribe.
Dukwana testified that he was not a government employee at the time, so he was not being pressured to do the Guptas' bidding.
"When he then offered the R10,000, I mean I had travelled from Welkom and the person says it's petrol money. It's not in a bag or anything, so I took it, not because it was meant to do anything. I was out of government and there's nothing. It was not linked to anything," he said.
Dukwana said the money was for the petrol he used to travel from the Free State to Gauteng to meet with Gupta.
Earlier on Friday he told the commission he turned down a R2 million monthly bribe from Gupta in 2011 in exchange for awarding the family a multi-billion rand construction project. He said in the room with them was former Free State premier Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma.
Timeline
-
Money in the bag: Guptas offered me R2m a month – Dukwana tells commission
-
Magashule used his son to deal with Guptas to avoid exposure, inquiry told
-
Dukwana suggests FS Premier's office hampering bid to get evidence for inquiry
-
WATCH LIVE: Former FS MEC Dukwana lifts lid on Magashule's alleged corruption
Popular in Local
-
Snubbed EFF committee member makes serious allegations against Malema
-
Carletonville crèche shut down after teacher filmed beating children
-
Carletonville crèche assault videos taken to threaten school, says lawyer
-
Money in the bag: Guptas offered me R2m a month – Dukwana tells commission
-
Chairs fly as EFF, BLF, Land Party, Good party clash at Hout Bay election event
-
Residents to take Alex shutdown protest to Sandton on Monday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.