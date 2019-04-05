1 dead, 2 wounded in Gugulethu house fire

The incident occurred on Thursday and authorities said that the victim was a 6-year-old girl.

CAPE TOWN - A child has died and two others wounded in a house fire in Gugulethu.

Fourteen firefighters responded to the incident and upon arrival, they were notified that someone was inside the burning home.

The city's Fire and Rescue Services' Jermaine Carelse: "The subsequent search of the first floor of the property ensured and a female minor was found to have sustained fatal burn wounds. Two adult males sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene. The cause of the fire has not been established."