Zuma, Gordhan & doing things right: Ramaphosa’s most difficult leadership moment
Speaking at a public engagement in Sandton on Thursday, the president said he could have been fired for going against his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says his most trying moment in leadership was when he broke rank with former president Jacob Zuma following the abrupt dismissal of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister in 2017.
Speaking at a public engagement in Sandton on Thursday, the president said he could have been fired for going against his predecessor.
“Here was another occasion when another report, which I believe was false, was being used to remove Pravin Gordhan. The decision I then had to make was whether to keep quiet about something I truly believed was truly incorrect. But then I broke ranks and spoke out. It was a difficult decision.”
Gordhan was recalled from an investment roadshow overseas before he was fired and replaced by Malusi Gigaba.
At the time it was widely believed that Zuma made the decision based on information derived from an intelligence report, which claimed Gordhan was part of a covert operation working against the country’s interests.
Zuma did not share the reasons for the decision with the nation.
Ramaphosa said the allegations related to the intelligence report reminded him of his own pain when he was accused of trying to overthrow former president Thabo Mbeki.
WATCH: Motlanthe: ANC needs to lose elections to reflect
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Politics
-
SA needs Ramaphosa’s delicate hands – Makhura
-
We don’t want ANC ‘looters’ – Numsa at launch of workers’ party
-
Mashaba challenges ‘insincere’ Ramaphosa over Alexandra comments
-
ANC, DA in war of words over Alex protests
-
Jim: Unemployed must vote for Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party
-
Mayor Bobani likely to survive the chop... again, thanks to the EFF
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.