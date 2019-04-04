View all in Latest
Zim cops fire teargas at journalists in newsroom

Police officers allegedly objected to having their photographs taken by a journalist from the media outlet on Thursday.

A screengrab shows the 263Chat newsroom where police used teargas on reporters.
A screengrab shows the 263Chat newsroom where police used teargas on reporters.
2 hours ago

HARARE - Police have reportedly fired teargas into a newsroom of the popular online news organisation 263Chat.

Police officers allegedly objected to having their photographs taken by a journalist from the media outlet on Thursday.

WATCH: Police use teargas on journalists

263Chat founder Nigel Mugamu said the officers, who were in plain clothes, didn’t identify themselves and threw teargas into the newsroom, which was filled with journalists.

The officers then allegedly blocked the door but journalists escape via a window.

Rights groups, including the Media Institute of Southern Africa, said one journalist was slightly injured after he was hit by a teargas canister.

It's understood the police officers objected to being photographed during an operation against illegal street vendors in Harare's First Street. They’re said to have chased journalist Lovejoy Mtongwiza into his office.

Police have not yet confirmed the incident.

