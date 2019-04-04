Wildlife groups welcome sentencing of 3 rhino poachers

Forget Ndlovu, Jabulani Ndlovu and Sikhumbuzo Ndlovu were on Wednesday convicted on more than 55 counts related to rhino poaching between 2013 and 2016.

CAPE TOWN – Wildlife organisations have welcomed sentences amounting to more than 500 years for three brothers convicted of rhino poaching.

They were found guilty on all 55 separate counts, with the shortest sentence handed down being five years and the longest being 15 years.

All the sentences will run concurrently which means that each of the suspects will serve 25 years imprisonment.

Among the items found in their possession was a rhino horn which had been freshly harvested, estimated at R1.2 million, a darting rifle and two rented cars.

Wildlife vet Dr William Fowlds says the sentence sends a strong message to all poachers.

“The collective sentencing of over 500 years I think it’s very significant because the judge has been very thorough in his investigation and collation of all the evidence. And I do think personally that 25 years is a bit lenient.”