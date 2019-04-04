View all in Latest
Inside Pravin Gordhan's new plan to limit load shedding

On Wednesday, Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom promised less than a month in total of power outages which would hopefully be limited to stage 1.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at a press briefing at Lethabo power station. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has been warned of possible load shedding during the upcoming winter season.

On Wednesday, Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom promised less than a month in total of power outages which will hopefully be limited to stage 1 while giving an update on the country’s electricity crisis.

Last month, the power utility implemented stage 4 load shedding for six consecutive days.

Gordhan said that part of the country’s power problem was the fact that there were employees who were inadequately experienced working for the parastatal.

Energy analyst Ted Blom referred to this claim as rather extreme.

“What I see here is a lack of imagination… the out of the box thinking would have said that open up the grid for household solar so that everybody can add eight megawatts to the grid and ensure that there is no daytime load shedding.”

Listen to the audio below for more

Timeline

