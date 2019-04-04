Inside Pravin Gordhan's new plan to limit load shedding

-
Carletonville creche teacher arrested after being filmed beating childrenLocal
-
CT stadium a finalist for global awardLocal
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
-
Former Madibeng mayor worried attacks on her may have bad endingLocal
-
ANC: No one must attack or intimidate journos in our namePolitics
-
Community left distraught after Orderick Lucas's body found in drainLocal
-
Carletonville creche teacher arrested after being filmed beating childrenLocal
-
CT stadium a finalist for global awardLocal
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
-
Former Madibeng mayor worried attacks on her may have bad endingLocal
-
ANC: No one must attack or intimidate journos in our namePolitics
-
Community left distraught after Orderick Lucas's body found in drainLocal
Popular Topics
-
ANC: No one must attack or intimidate journos in our namePolitics
-
NMB mayor Bobani facing another no-confidence motionPolitics
-
Land Party proposes collective farming, Green Party backs renewable energyPolitics
-
New Socialist party plans to disrupt political landscapePolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANCOpinion
-
Up in flames: DA's Msimanga to burn e-toll statements at Sanral officesPolitics
Popular Topics
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Eskom confident it can cope with winter power demandsBusiness
-
Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn rearrested in TokyoWorld
-
Rand weaker as government mulls more Eskom supportBusiness
-
Alliance for Transformation for All to subsidise taxis if electedPolitics
-
Survé: All Ayo Technology's deals with PIC above boardBusiness
-
Taxi fare increases will be reasonable, says SantacoBusiness
Popular Topics
-
One in five deaths worldwide linked to unhealthy dietLifestyle
-
Souvenirs and secrets as 'Game of Thrones' cast walk last red carpetLifestyle
-
Joaquin Phoenix transforms in new 'Joker' trailerLifestyle
-
The Weeknd sued by British songwriters over 'A Lonely Night'Lifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 3 April 2019Lifestyle
-
Forever young: study uncovers protein that keeps skin youthfulLifestyle
-
Britain's Harry and Meghan break Instagram followers recordLifestyle
-
WhatsApp allows users to control who can add them to group chatsLifestyle
-
DJ Arch Jnr (6) to fly SA flag in China for ‘World’s Got Talent’Lifestyle
-
Meals and boots: Zimbabwe get helping hand at Hong Kong SevensSport
-
Balls, wheels and giving back: On the Couch with Joel StranskySport
-
Men's Olympic tennis final to be best-of-three setsSport
-
Man City back on top as Spurs party in styleSport
-
10-man Bayern survive cup scare in nine-goal thrillerSport
-
Boks back in the black as SA Rugby posts modest profitSport
Popular Topics
-
Google celebrates Hugh Masekela’s birthday with special doodleLifestyle
-
Balls, wheels and giving back: On the Couch with Joel StranskySport
-
Joaquin Phoenix transforms in new 'Joker' trailerLifestyle
-
Every effort will be made to stop load shedding - MabuzaLocal
-
Why we experienced stage 4 load shedding in MarchLocal
-
ANC: Magashule on his ace with corruption allegationsPolitics
-
Bishop Lavis school burgled 3 times since start of the school yearLocal
-
#AlexTotalShutdown: Residents fed up with illegal structuresLocal
-
Motlanthe: ANC needs to lose elections to reflectPolitics
-
What you need to know about political party funding ahead of electionsPolitics
-
What you can do if your salary is paid lateBusiness
-
LISTEN: Renting vs buying: Is it better to wait before buying your own home?Local
-
LISTEN: UCT graduate launches #DressAGraduate campaign for students in needLocal
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
Land Party proposes collective farming, Green Party backs renewable energyPolitics
-
New Socialist party plans to disrupt political landscapePolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANCOpinion
-
Alliance for Transformation for All to subsidise taxis if electedPolitics
-
No connection between rise in protests and elections - analystLocal
-
More rubber bullets fired as Alexandra residents vow to intensify protestsLocal
-
Gauteng still the epicentre of service delivery protests - Municipal IQLocal
-
IEC confident enough ballot papers will be produced for election dayPolitics
-
ANC to remove Parly candidates if they fail integrity commission's scrutinyPolitics
- Thu
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
Inside Pravin Gordhan's new plan to limit load shedding
On Wednesday, Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom promised less than a month in total of power outages which would hopefully be limited to stage 1.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has been warned of possible load shedding during the upcoming winter season.
On Wednesday, Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom promised less than a month in total of power outages which will hopefully be limited to stage 1 while giving an update on the country’s electricity crisis.
Last month, the power utility implemented stage 4 load shedding for six consecutive days.
Gordhan said that part of the country’s power problem was the fact that there were employees who were inadequately experienced working for the parastatal.
Energy analyst Ted Blom referred to this claim as rather extreme.
“What I see here is a lack of imagination… the out of the box thinking would have said that open up the grid for household solar so that everybody can add eight megawatts to the grid and ensure that there is no daytime load shedding.”
Listen to the audio below for more
Popular in Business
-
Why we experienced stage 4 load shedding in March17 hours ago
-
Taxi fare increases will be reasonable, says Santaco7 hours ago
-
Vodacom Tanzania MD charged with economic crimes18 hours ago
-
Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn rearrested in Tokyo3 hours ago
-
Iqbal Survé: My life is in danger because I champion transformation in business7 hours ago
-
Eskom confident it can cope with winter power demands2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.