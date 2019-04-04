View all in Latest
We don’t want ANC ‘looters’ – Numsa at launch of workers’ party

Numsa President Andrew Chirwa has expressed regret over the lost years that workers believed the tripartite alliance would benefit them.

FILE: National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa's president Andrew Chirwa. Picture: EWN.
FILE: National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa's president Andrew Chirwa. Picture: EWN.
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) President Andrew Chirwa says the Socialist Revolutionary Workers’ Party (SRWP), founded by the union, will not be another African National Congress (ANC) mobiliser.

Endorsing the SRWP in Boksburg on Thursday, Chirwa expressed regret over the lost years that workers believed the tripartite alliance would benefit them.

Numsa was one of the strongest members of the Congress of South African Trade Unions which was instrumental in mobilising workers to vote for the ANC.

But Chirwa said those days were over.

“We are not another version or a militant version of the African National Congress. Opportunists, looters, thieves... we don’t want them here. They must stay with the ANC and their Bosasa,” he said referring to the facilities management company that has been implicated in extensive corruption allegedly involving several ANC leaders.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

