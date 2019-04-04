Vodacom picks South African to right the ship after Tanzania executives' arrest

-
Ramaphosa to Diepsloot community: ANC wants to move people out of shacksPolitics
-
De Lille accuses George Municipality of VBS-style lootingPolitics
-
ANC: Objections to our candidates list have no legal basisPolitics
-
Rooibos Council invests over R4m in research to tackle diseasesLocal
-
Sharia law plunges Brunei gay community into fearWorld
-
Political parties off the hook over private donors, for nowPolitics
CT Cannabis Expo starts on a high note
-
Ramaphosa to Diepsloot community: ANC wants to move people out of shacksPolitics
-
De Lille accuses George Municipality of VBS-style lootingPolitics
-
ANC: Objections to our candidates list have no legal basisPolitics
-
Rooibos Council invests over R4m in research to tackle diseasesLocal
-
Political parties off the hook over private donors, for nowPolitics
-
Wildlife groups welcome sentencing of 3 rhino poachersLocal
Popular Topics
-
De Lille accuses George Municipality of VBS-style lootingPolitics
-
ANC: Objections to our candidates list have no legal basisPolitics
-
Political parties off the hook over private donors, for nowPolitics
-
Msimanga promises to lodge e-toll dispute if elected Gauteng premierPolitics
-
IEC opens applications for special votes until 18 AprilLocal
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
Popular Topics
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Vodacom picks South African to right the ship after Tanzania executives' arrestBusiness
-
Inside Pravin Gordhan's new plan to limit load sheddingBusiness
-
Eskom confident it can cope with winter power demandsBusiness
-
Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn rearrested in TokyoWorld
-
Rand weaker as government mulls more Eskom supportBusiness
-
Alliance for Transformation for All to subsidise taxis if electedPolitics
Popular Topics
CT Cannabis Expo starts on a high note
-
Rooibos Council invests over R4m in research to tackle diseasesLocal
-
US 'clamouring for avocados' after Trump threat to shut Mexico borderWorld
-
'Fortnite shouldn't be allowed': Prince Harry calls for ban of gameLifestyle
-
Google celebrates Hugh Masekela’s birthday with special doodleLifestyle
-
One in five deaths worldwide linked to unhealthy dietLifestyle
-
Souvenirs and secrets as 'Game of Thrones' cast walk last red carpetLifestyle
-
Joaquin Phoenix transforms in new 'Joker' trailerLifestyle
-
The Weeknd sued by British songwriters over 'A Lonely Night'Lifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 3 April 2019Lifestyle
-
'Retired' McGregor hints at returnSport
-
Amla back for Cobras opening T20 Challenge encounterSport
-
CT stadium a finalist for global awardLocal
-
Meals and boots: Zimbabwe get helping hand at Hong Kong SevensSport
-
Balls, wheels and giving back: On the Couch with Joel StranskySport
-
Men's Olympic tennis final to be best-of-three setsSport
Popular Topics
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
-
Google celebrates Hugh Masekela’s birthday with special doodleLifestyle
-
Balls, wheels and giving back: On the Couch with Joel StranskySport
-
Joaquin Phoenix transforms in new 'Joker' trailerLifestyle
-
Every effort will be made to stop load shedding - MabuzaLocal
-
Why we experienced stage 4 load shedding in MarchLocal
-
ANC: Magashule on his ace with corruption allegationsPolitics
-
Bishop Lavis school burgled 3 times since start of the school yearLocal
-
#AlexTotalShutdown: Residents fed up with illegal structuresLocal
-
What you need to know about political party funding ahead of electionsPolitics
-
What you can do if your salary is paid lateBusiness
-
LISTEN: Renting vs buying: Is it better to wait before buying your own home?Local
-
LISTEN: UCT graduate launches #DressAGraduate campaign for students in needLocal
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
Political parties off the hook over private donors, for nowPolitics
-
IEC opens applications for special votes until 18 AprilLocal
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
-
Land Party proposes collective farming, Green Party backs renewable energyPolitics
-
New Socialist party plans to disrupt political landscapePolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANCOpinion
-
Alliance for Transformation for All to subsidise taxis if electedPolitics
-
No connection between rise in protests and elections - analystLocal
-
More rubber bullets fired as Alexandra residents vow to intensify protestsLocal
- Thu
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
Vodacom picks South African to right the ship after Tanzania executives' arrest
The company says Jacques Marais was appointed as acting managing director to ensure operations continue without interruption after its executives in Tanzania were arrested for allegedly organising a criminal racket.
NAIROBI - Vodacom Tanzania said on Thursday the government had accused it of causing an 11 billion shilling ($4.76 million) loss linked to allegations of fraudulent use of network facilities against its managing director and other executives.
“A bail application for the individuals in police custody will be heard in (the) next few days,” Vodacom Tanzania said in a statement. The company also said that it had appointed South African Jacques Marais as acting managing director.
Marais was appointed to “ensure the company’s operations continue free of interruptions and has initiated an internal investigation into the matter", the company said.
Tanzanian authorities on Wednesday charged the managing director of Vodacom Tanzania and other telecom executives with economic crimes, court documents showed.
Egyptian Hisham Hendi and other executives “intentionally and wilfully organised a criminal racket, which caused the government...to suffer a pecuniary loss,” the documents said.
They were not allowed to enter a plea or apply for bail, and are being held in police custody until the case comes up on 17 April, a court official told Reuters.
Reuters was not able to contact legal representatives for the detained executives on Thursday.
Vodacom, a subsidiary of South Africa’s Vodacom Group, is Tanzania’s leading telecom company by number of mobile subscribers, with about 32% of the country’s 40 million mobile subscribers, ahead of Tigo Tanzania, a subsidiary of Sweden’s Millicom, and a local unit of India’s Bharti Airtel.
“Vodacom Tanzania reiterates that it will continue to cooperate with the investigation,” it said.
Popular in Business
-
Inside Pravin Gordhan's new plan to limit load shedding2 hours ago
-
Why we experienced stage 4 load shedding in March20 hours ago
-
Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn rearrested in Tokyo5 hours ago
-
Vodacom Tanzania MD charged with economic crimes20 hours ago
-
Eskom confident it can cope with winter power demands5 hours ago
-
Jesse Duarte: There are no facts to back Agrizzi’s ANC bribe claim5 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.