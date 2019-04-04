Vaal River sewage crisis persists due to funding issues

The area is in the grips of an environmental disaster as pollution and raw sewage continue to spill into the Vaal River.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it's concerned about the slow progress of addressing the sewage crisis facing the Vaal District.

The commission conducted an inspection at the Sebokeng and Rietspruit waste water treatment plants in the Emfuleni Local Municipality on Thursday.

In November the army was deployed to the district in an effort to intervene, however, it’s battling financial problems.

The commission's Buang Jones explained: “Officials informed the commission that they’ve only been able to get R1 million from their own budget. They’ve not yet received a budget from the Department of Water and Sanitation. Change is there but it is minimal.”

