Up in flames: DA's Msimanga to burn e-toll statements at Sanral offices

The party says that it has received hundreds of e-toll statements from overburdened residents who can't afford to pay their bills.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga will on Thursday morning create a bonfire using hundreds of residents' e-toll statements outside Sanral's offices in Centurion.

Sanral announced last month that it would suspend pursuing the collection of outstanding fees in the province. This covers historic debt from as far back as 2015 and means that no new summonses will be applied for.

However, the DA says that this is not enough and want the scrapping of the system in its entirety.