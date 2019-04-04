Unable to vote on 8 May? Apply for special voting status from today

Special votes allow people who can't cast their ballots on election day to make their mark ahead of the polls.

JOHANNESBURG - Applications for special votes are open from Thursday 4 April until 18 April.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said registered voters can apply online, through text messages and at voting stations.

Special voters will be granted permission to cast their votes during home visits, including pregnant women and those with infirmities.

These votes will take place from 6 May. Other voters will make their mark for the national and provincial elections two days later on 8 May.

Over 40 parties are contesting elections, with experts and politicians describing the 2019 general elections as critical.

At the same time, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has also opened applications for special voter stations for those who are unable to cast their ballots on election day.

These votes will also be cast on the same day when IEC officials conduct home visits.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)