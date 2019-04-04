UN chief warns of risk of confrontation in Libya

-
Carletonville creche teacher arrested after being filmed beating childrenLocal
-
CT stadium a finalist for global awardLocal
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
-
Former Madibeng mayor worried attacks on her may have bad endingLocal
-
ANC: No one must attack or intimidate journos in our namePolitics
-
Community left distraught after Orderick Lucas's body found in drainLocal
-
Carletonville creche teacher arrested after being filmed beating childrenLocal
-
CT stadium a finalist for global awardLocal
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
-
Former Madibeng mayor worried attacks on her may have bad endingLocal
-
ANC: No one must attack or intimidate journos in our namePolitics
-
Community left distraught after Orderick Lucas's body found in drainLocal
Popular Topics
-
ANC: No one must attack or intimidate journos in our namePolitics
-
NMB mayor Bobani facing another no-confidence motionPolitics
-
Land Party proposes collective farming, Green Party backs renewable energyPolitics
-
New Socialist party plans to disrupt political landscapePolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANCOpinion
-
Up in flames: DA's Msimanga to burn e-toll statements at Sanral officesPolitics
Popular Topics
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Eskom confident it can cope with winter power demandsBusiness
-
Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn rearrested in TokyoWorld
-
Rand weaker as government mulls more Eskom supportBusiness
-
Alliance for Transformation for All to subsidise taxis if electedPolitics
-
Survé: All Ayo Technology's deals with PIC above boardBusiness
-
Taxi fare increases will be reasonable, says SantacoBusiness
Popular Topics
-
One in five deaths worldwide linked to unhealthy dietLifestyle
-
Souvenirs and secrets as 'Game of Thrones' cast walk last red carpetLifestyle
-
Joaquin Phoenix transforms in new 'Joker' trailerLifestyle
-
The Weeknd sued by British songwriters over 'A Lonely Night'Lifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 3 April 2019Lifestyle
-
Forever young: study uncovers protein that keeps skin youthfulLifestyle
-
Britain's Harry and Meghan break Instagram followers recordLifestyle
-
WhatsApp allows users to control who can add them to group chatsLifestyle
-
DJ Arch Jnr (6) to fly SA flag in China for ‘World’s Got Talent’Lifestyle
-
Meals and boots: Zimbabwe get helping hand at Hong Kong SevensSport
-
Balls, wheels and giving back: On the Couch with Joel StranskySport
-
Men's Olympic tennis final to be best-of-three setsSport
-
Man City back on top as Spurs party in styleSport
-
10-man Bayern survive cup scare in nine-goal thrillerSport
-
Boks back in the black as SA Rugby posts modest profitSport
Popular Topics
-
Google celebrates Hugh Masekela’s birthday with special doodleLifestyle
-
Balls, wheels and giving back: On the Couch with Joel StranskySport
-
Joaquin Phoenix transforms in new 'Joker' trailerLifestyle
-
Every effort will be made to stop load shedding - MabuzaLocal
-
Why we experienced stage 4 load shedding in MarchLocal
-
ANC: Magashule on his ace with corruption allegationsPolitics
-
Bishop Lavis school burgled 3 times since start of the school yearLocal
-
#AlexTotalShutdown: Residents fed up with illegal structuresLocal
-
Motlanthe: ANC needs to lose elections to reflectPolitics
-
What you need to know about political party funding ahead of electionsPolitics
-
What you can do if your salary is paid lateBusiness
-
LISTEN: Renting vs buying: Is it better to wait before buying your own home?Local
-
LISTEN: UCT graduate launches #DressAGraduate campaign for students in needLocal
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
Land Party proposes collective farming, Green Party backs renewable energyPolitics
-
New Socialist party plans to disrupt political landscapePolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANCOpinion
-
Alliance for Transformation for All to subsidise taxis if electedPolitics
-
No connection between rise in protests and elections - analystLocal
-
More rubber bullets fired as Alexandra residents vow to intensify protestsLocal
-
Gauteng still the epicentre of service delivery protests - Municipal IQLocal
-
IEC confident enough ballot papers will be produced for election dayPolitics
-
ANC to remove Parly candidates if they fail integrity commission's scrutinyPolitics
- Thu
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
UN chief warns of risk of confrontation in Libya
Guterres arrived in Tripoli on Wednesday to promote peace talks as a brief skirmish took place between Khalifa Haftar’s.
TUNISIA - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that fighting between rival factions in Libya could break out again as forces from the east of the country move towards Tripoli, and he appealed for restraint.
Guterres arrived in Tripoli on Wednesday to promote peace talks as a brief skirmish took place between Khalifa Haftar’s.
Libyan National Army (LNA) and forces allied to Tripoli Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj after the LNA moved discreetly westwards from their stronghold in Benghazi.
Libya has been divided between the internationally recognised government in Tripoli and a parallel administration allied to Haftar since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
“I am deeply concerned by the military movement taking place in Libya and the risk of confrontation,” Guterres said in a tweet.
“There is no military solution. Only intra-Libyan dialogue can solve Libyan problems. I call for calm and restraint as I prepare to meet the Libyan leaders in the country.”
Guterres said on arriving in the capital he was committed to a Libyan-led political process that would lead to peace, stability, democracy and prosperity.
The confrontation was a setback for the United Nations and Western countries which have been trying to mediate between Serraj and Haftar, who met in Abu Dhabi last month to discuss a power-sharing deal. A national conference is set to follow this month to agree on a road map for elections.
Popular in Africa
-
Ethiopian Airlines crash probe recommends review of flight control system3 hours ago
-
Uganda hunt for kidnapped US tourist enters third day2 hours ago
-
Vodacom Tanzania MD charged with economic crimes17 hours ago
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in Africa29 days ago
-
Zimbabwe finmin criticises 'profiteering' price hikes as new currency falls18 hours ago
-
Bouteflika 'apologises' to Algerians in farewell letter - state media17 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.