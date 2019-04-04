US 'clamouring for avocados' after Trump threat to shut Mexico border
Avocado prices have jumped nearly 50% over the last week alone as a consequence of the threat made by US President Donald Trump.
MEXICO CITY - US President Donald Trump’s threats to shut the border with Mexico are now affecting what some might argue is the softest spot in bilateral relations - avocados.
Fearing that a border lockdown would prevent Mexico from shipping the 80% of avocados that the United States consumes, processors and wholesalers have started stockpiling the prized fruit used in guacamole or as spread on toast.
Avocado prices have jumped nearly 50% over the last week alone as a consequence.
Stefan Oliva, a research analyst at Gro Intelligence, which collects and analyses agricultural data, said “procurement managers, wholesalers and processors” are “clamouring” for avocados in case the border is shut ahead of the Cinco de Mayo celebration.
Cinco de Mayo commemorates the 1862 Battle of Puebla in which Mexican troops defeated invading French forces and is celebrated all over the United States, but in Mexico the day is mainly celebrated in Puebla.
The United States imported avocados worth nearly $2.1 billion from Mexico in 2018, or more than 900,000 tonnes, he said.
That is some 10 times the value of avocados it buys from the rest of the world and more than 10 times what the United States currently produces, Gro Intelligence data shows.
“Even those very, very vague threats are enough to scare wholesalers and processors that are relying on consumers,” Oliva said. “If there is a border shutdown, they will have to circumvent the border and pay an extreme premium.”
Trump has taken a step back from his threat to close the border to fight illegal immigration, as pressure mounted from companies worried that a shutdown would cause chaos to supply chains. It could disrupt millions of legal crossings and billions of dollars in trade.
David Magana, a senior analyst specialising in food and agribusiness at Rabobank, said he had observed a 44% jump in the price of avocados over the past week, and that it could go higher still.
ADVERTISEMENT
“If the border closes, this would be unchartered territory,” Magana said. “The prices could rise considerably.”
Alejandro Saldana, chief economist at Ve Por Más, a Mexican bank that specialises in lending to the agricultural sector, said that a border shutdown could impact other produce.
“We could see a real impact on the industrial integration there is between Mexico and the US,” Saldana said. “There will possibly be disruptions in manufacturing, particularly because a lot of the goods cross the border.”
Popular in World
-
Singapore seizes record haul of pangolin scales en route to Vietnam
-
Sharia law plunges Brunei gay community into fear
-
Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn rearrested in Tokyo
-
Lori Loughlin dropped from Hallmark channel roles after cheating scandal
-
Nato anniversary party turns ugly as US rips Germany, Turkey
-
Brexit delay law approved by House of Commons
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.