Two die in shooting at protest in Caledon

Police have confirmed there was a shooting but the circumstances are unclear at this stage.

CAPE TOWN - Two people have died in a protest in Caledon.

Hundreds of people have been demonstrating since early on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for police watchdog Ipid says that a team of investigators are en route to the area.

The Theewaterskloof municipality's Hugo Geldenhuys says that a group applied for permission for a protest today but it was denied.

He says that permission was granted for a gathering next Tuesday.

"Rumours that these protests are housing related cannot be confirmed because we did not receive any memorandum with grievances and we recently met with the community with regards to housing issues."