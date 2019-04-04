Taxi fare increases will be reasonable, says Santaco

Prices have not yet been determined but South Africans have been warned to brace themselves for the increases from June.

JOHANNESBURG - Taxi association Santaco says that the taxi fare increases in June and July will be reasonable for commuters.

Santaco says that it is mindful of the economic plight faced by its commuters, therefore the price increases will not hit them hard in the pocket.

Santaco's Midday Mali: "We are not just going to increase to make profit but the increase is to cover our costs that we are incurring in the business."