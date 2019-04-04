Alliance for Transformation for All to subsidise taxis if elected

The party also wants to allow taxi drivers to self-regulate their industry and build better roads in townships and rural communities.

CAPE TOWN - A taxi-aligned political party says that if it is elected, it will push for the taxi service to be subsidised.

The party was born out of taxi associations who want better representation in Parliament.

The mini-bus taxi industry may be the biggest thorn in transforming the country's public transport industry.

But according to the South African Taxi Council, the taxi industry employs more than 600,000 people and transports 15 million commuters per day.

The Alliance for Transformation for All spokesperson Sabelo Dumizweni said that subsidies are needed as the cost of living increases.

"It is only the taxi industry that is secluded from the subsidy. Having a subsidy will mean that the other half of fares will be coming from government.”

