Msimanga promises to lodge e-toll dispute if elected Gauteng premier
Solly Msimanga was speaking outside roads agency Sanral’s offices in Centurion where his party made a bonfire of 3,800 e-toll statements.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga says if he is elected, he will lodge an intergovernmental dispute on e-tolls within his first 100 days in office.
Msimanga was speaking outside roads agency South African National Roads Agency (Sanral)’s offices in Centurion where his party made a bonfire of 3,800 e-toll statements on Thursday.
Last month, Sanral announced that it would, for now, stop pursuing e-toll debt including summonses dating back to 2015 - a move Finance Minister Tito Mboweni publicly denounced.
Msimang said there was no reason for the people of Gauteng to be paying to use roads that had already been paid for.
“I wouldn’t have to remove the gantries if I’m elected because the law provides that I can go and lodge an intergovernmental dispute, which we will do in the first 100 days in office. Failure to do that we will go to a court of law.”
WATCH: Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alight
The DA received these #eTolls statements from overburdened Gauteng residents who cannot afford to pay for e-tolls.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 4, 2019
"It is despicable that government is making criminals out of these hard-working, tax-paying citizens." - @SollyMsimanga#MsimangaForPremier pic.twitter.com/vjWP3y9fpI
