SA needs Ramaphosa’s delicate hands – Makhura

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said President Cyril Ramaphosa could have led the country at any given moment in the past but had chosen to rise to the task of restoring stability now.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura told an audience at an African National Congress (ANC) public engagement event that President Cyril Ramaphosa was the ideal leader to tackle the numerous problems facing South Africa.

Speaking on Thursday evening in Sandton at a meeting, Makhura said Ramaphosa could have led the country at any given moment in the past but had chosen to rise to the task of restoring stability now.

“This country requires tried and tested leadership at this moment,” he said.

“We are a delicate nation, we are a very delicate nation as a country,” Makhura explained, adding that South Africa was also a very diverse country “in many respects,” including religion, ethnicity and race.

“We need delicate hands, tried and tested leadership,” he emphasised.

The meeting was part of the ANC’s election campaign.

