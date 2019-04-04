Rooibos Council invests over R4m in research to tackle diseases

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
View all in Elections
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Rooibos Council invests over R4m in research to tackle diseases

Rooibos could potentially reduce allergies, heart disease, diabetes and skin cancer.

A worker harvests rooibos from a plantation in the Cederberg district outside Clanwilliam. Picture: EWN
A worker harvests rooibos from a plantation in the Cederberg district outside Clanwilliam. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The South African Rooibos Council is investing R4.5 million into research to better understand how indigenous Rooibos tea could help tackle some of the most prevalent diseases.

Rooibos could potentially reduce allergies, heart disease, diabetes and skin cancer.

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology, University of Cape Town, Stellenbosch University and two New Zealand universities will be involved in the research that will run until 2022.

Research director for the Rooibos Council Joe Swart says, “It’s very important for the Rooibos Council to do something about it. The council has been investing a lot of money over the last couple of years in research.

“In the last three years, we’ve invested more than R6.7 million and we’ve committed another R4.5 million for the next two years going forward.”

Swart further adds that Rooibos is a good source of unique and beneficial bio-actives such as antioxidants, different to those found in other teas, fruits and vegetables.

“We feel that Rooibos is a very good product, very healthy product, we note all those good things. But we want to know why and to get that kind of a data.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA