Rooibos Council invests over R4m in research to tackle diseases

Rooibos could potentially reduce allergies, heart disease, diabetes and skin cancer.

CAPE TOWN – The South African Rooibos Council is investing R4.5 million into research to better understand how indigenous Rooibos tea could help tackle some of the most prevalent diseases.

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology, University of Cape Town, Stellenbosch University and two New Zealand universities will be involved in the research that will run until 2022.

Research director for the Rooibos Council Joe Swart says, “It’s very important for the Rooibos Council to do something about it. The council has been investing a lot of money over the last couple of years in research.

“In the last three years, we’ve invested more than R6.7 million and we’ve committed another R4.5 million for the next two years going forward.”

Swart further adds that Rooibos is a good source of unique and beneficial bio-actives such as antioxidants, different to those found in other teas, fruits and vegetables.

“We feel that Rooibos is a very good product, very healthy product, we note all those good things. But we want to know why and to get that kind of a data.”