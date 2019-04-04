Rooibos Council invests over R4m in research to tackle diseases

-
Jim: Unemployed must vote for Socialist Revolutionary Workers PartyPolitics
-
Mayor Bobani likely to survive the chop... again, thanks to the EFFPolitics
-
Vaal River sewage crisis persists due to funding issuesLocal
-
Magashule gears up for court over 'Gangster State' allegationsPolitics
-
ANC appalled by abuse at Carletonville nursery schoolLocal
-
Dept hands over R50m school in BizanaLocal
-
Jim: Unemployed must vote for Socialist Revolutionary Workers PartyPolitics
-
Mayor Bobani likely to survive the chop... again, thanks to the EFFPolitics
-
Vaal River sewage crisis persists due to funding issuesLocal
-
Magashule gears up for court over 'Gangster State' allegationsPolitics
-
ANC appalled by abuse at Carletonville nursery schoolLocal
-
Dept hands over R50m school in BizanaLocal
Popular Topics
-
Mayor Bobani likely to survive the chop... again, thanks to the EFFPolitics
-
Magashule gears up for court over 'Gangster State' allegationsPolitics
-
Ramaphosa to Diepsloot community: ANC wants to move people out of shacksPolitics
-
De Lille accuses George Municipality of VBS-style lootingPolitics
-
ANC: Objections to our candidates list have no legal basisPolitics
-
Political parties off the hook over private donors, for nowPolitics
Popular Topics
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Vodacom picks South African to right the ship after Tanzania executives' arrestBusiness
-
Inside Pravin Gordhan's new plan to limit load sheddingBusiness
-
Eskom confident it can cope with winter power demandsBusiness
-
Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn rearrested in TokyoWorld
-
Rand weaker as government mulls more Eskom supportBusiness
-
Alliance for Transformation for All to subsidise taxis if electedPolitics
Popular Topics
CT Cannabis Expo starts on a high note
-
Rooibos Council invests over R4m in research to tackle diseasesLocal
-
US 'clamouring for avocados' after Trump threat to shut Mexico borderWorld
-
'Fortnite shouldn't be allowed': Prince Harry calls for ban of gameLifestyle
-
Google celebrates Hugh Masekela’s birthday with special doodleLifestyle
-
One in five deaths worldwide linked to unhealthy dietLifestyle
-
Souvenirs and secrets as 'Game of Thrones' cast walk last red carpetLifestyle
-
Joaquin Phoenix transforms in new 'Joker' trailerLifestyle
-
The Weeknd sued by British songwriters over 'A Lonely Night'Lifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 3 April 2019Lifestyle
-
'Retired' McGregor hints at returnSport
-
Amla back for Cobras opening T20 Challenge encounterSport
-
CT stadium a finalist for global awardLocal
-
Meals and boots: Zimbabwe get helping hand at Hong Kong SevensSport
-
Balls, wheels and giving back: On the Couch with Joel StranskySport
-
Men's Olympic tennis final to be best-of-three setsSport
Popular Topics
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
-
Google celebrates Hugh Masekela’s birthday with special doodleLifestyle
-
Balls, wheels and giving back: On the Couch with Joel StranskySport
-
Joaquin Phoenix transforms in new 'Joker' trailerLifestyle
-
Every effort will be made to stop load shedding - MabuzaLocal
-
Why we experienced stage 4 load shedding in MarchLocal
-
ANC: Magashule on his ace with corruption allegationsPolitics
-
Bishop Lavis school burgled 3 times since start of the school yearLocal
-
#AlexTotalShutdown: Residents fed up with illegal structuresLocal
-
What you need to know about political party funding ahead of electionsPolitics
-
What you can do if your salary is paid lateBusiness
-
LISTEN: Renting vs buying: Is it better to wait before buying your own home?Local
-
LISTEN: UCT graduate launches #DressAGraduate campaign for students in needLocal
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
Political parties off the hook over private donors, for nowPolitics
-
IEC opens applications for special votes until 18 AprilLocal
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
-
Land Party proposes collective farming, Green Party backs renewable energyPolitics
-
New Socialist party plans to disrupt political landscapePolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANCOpinion
-
Alliance for Transformation for All to subsidise taxis if electedPolitics
-
No connection between rise in protests and elections - analystLocal
-
More rubber bullets fired as Alexandra residents vow to intensify protestsLocal
- Thu
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
Rooibos Council invests over R4m in research to tackle diseases
Rooibos could potentially reduce allergies, heart disease, diabetes and skin cancer.
CAPE TOWN – The South African Rooibos Council is investing R4.5 million into research to better understand how indigenous Rooibos tea could help tackle some of the most prevalent diseases.
Rooibos could potentially reduce allergies, heart disease, diabetes and skin cancer.
The Cape Peninsula University of Technology, University of Cape Town, Stellenbosch University and two New Zealand universities will be involved in the research that will run until 2022.
Research director for the Rooibos Council Joe Swart says, “It’s very important for the Rooibos Council to do something about it. The council has been investing a lot of money over the last couple of years in research.
“In the last three years, we’ve invested more than R6.7 million and we’ve committed another R4.5 million for the next two years going forward.”
Swart further adds that Rooibos is a good source of unique and beneficial bio-actives such as antioxidants, different to those found in other teas, fruits and vegetables.
“We feel that Rooibos is a very good product, very healthy product, we note all those good things. But we want to know why and to get that kind of a data.”
Popular in Local
-
Carletonville creche teacher arrested after being filmed beating children3 hours ago
-
Thunderstorms, heavy rains expected to pummel SAone day ago
-
ANC: No one must attack or intimidate journos in our name3 hours ago
-
Mashaba responds to Alex protesters: 'I run a city of 5 million people'4 hours ago
-
Minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s husband dies after lengthy illness5 hours ago
-
ANC: Objections to our candidates list have no legal basis39 minutes ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.