Rand firmer, stocks dragged down by profit-taking

-
Zuma, Gordhan & doing things right: Ramaphosa’s most difficult leadership momentPolitics
-
SA needs Ramaphosa’s delicate hands – MakhuraPolitics
-
Mormon church to allow children of LGBT couples to be baptisedWorld
-
Deutsche Bank drops Brunei's Dorchester hotels over anti-gay lawWorld
-
CT International Airport to get R7bn upgradeBusiness
-
Ipid investigates after deadly Caledon protestsLocal
-
-
-
-
-
Winde takes aim at Cele over illegal shebeen commentsLocal
-
We don’t want ANC ‘looters’ – Numsa at launch of workers’ partyPolitics
-
-
-
Mashaba challenges ‘insincere’ Ramaphosa over Alexandra commentsPolitics
-
ANC, DA in war of words over Alex protestsPolitics
-
Jim: Unemployed must vote for Socialist Revolutionary Workers PartyPolitics
-
Mayor Bobani likely to survive the chop... again, thanks to the EFFPolitics
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
-
-
BP found guilty of building filling stations without clearanceBusiness
-
Zuckerberg confident of stopping interference in 2020 campaignWorld
-
Rooibos Council invests over R4m in research to tackle diseasesLocal
-
Vodacom picks South African to right the ship after Tanzania executives' arrestBusiness
-
Inside Pravin Gordhan's new plan to limit load sheddingBusiness
-
Canadian couple find lost ticket to become last-minute lottery millionairesLifestyle
-
Cardi B leads the nominations for Billboard Music Awards 2019Lifestyle
-
CT Cannabis Expo starts on a high noteLifestyle
-
-
US 'clamouring for avocados' after Trump threat to shut Mexico borderWorld
-
'Fortnite shouldn't be allowed': Prince Harry calls for ban of gameLifestyle
-
Google celebrates Hugh Masekela’s birthday with special doodleLifestyle
-
One in five deaths worldwide linked to unhealthy dietLifestyle
-
Souvenirs and secrets as 'Game of Thrones' cast walk last red carpetLifestyle
-
Pandya's focus firmly on World Cup after 'toughest' periodSport
-
'Retired' McGregor hints at returnSport
-
Amla back for Cobras opening T20 Challenge encounterSport
-
CT stadium a finalist for global awardLocal
-
Meals and boots: Zimbabwe get helping hand at Hong Kong SevensSport
-
Balls, wheels and giving back: On the Couch with Joel StranskySport
-
Carletonville crèche assault videos taken to threaten school, says lawyerLocal
-
Cholera hits Mozambique two weeks after Cyclone IdaiAfrica
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
-
-
-
Joaquin Phoenix transforms in new 'Joker' trailerLifestyle
-
Every effort will be made to stop load shedding - MabuzaLocal
-
Why we experienced stage 4 load shedding in MarchLocal
-
ANC: Magashule on his ace with corruption allegationsPolitics
-
What you need to know about political party funding ahead of electionsPolitics
-
What you can do if your salary is paid lateBusiness
-
LISTEN: Renting vs buying: Is it better to wait before buying your own home?Local
-
LISTEN: UCT graduate launches #DressAGraduate campaign for students in needLocal
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
Ramaphosa to Diepsloot community: ANC wants to move people out of shacksPolitics
-
Political parties off the hook over private donors, for nowPolitics
-
IEC opens applications for special votes until 18 AprilLocal
-
Feel the heat: DA's Msimanga sets e-toll statements alightPolitics
-
Land Party proposes collective farming, Green Party backs renewable energyPolitics
-
New Socialist party plans to disrupt political landscapePolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANCOpinion
-
Alliance for Transformation for All to subsidise taxis if electedPolitics
-
No connection between rise in protests and elections - analystLocal
Rand firmer, stocks dragged down by profit-taking
At 1700 GMT the rand was 0.2% firmer at 14.1150 per dollar from an overnight close of 14.1450 in New York.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s rand firmed on Thursday, eking out gains late in the session as hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China bolstered risk appetite globally.
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday that trade talks between Washington and Beijing last week in the Chinese capital had made “good headway”.
At 1700 GMT the rand was 0.2% firmer at 14.1150 per dollar from an overnight close of 14.1450 in New York.
The rand posted the gains deep into offshore trade, having languished near short term technical support around 14.20 for most of the local session in low volume trade.
The currency was volatile in the previous session after power firm Eskom said the utility needed an additional R250 billion ($17.73 billion) to ease its financial and operational crisis.
However, demand from overseas investors has helped the rand cling on to gains that lifted it to a 2-month high on Monday after Moody’s delayed a credit review on the country.
In equity markets, stocks weakened on profit-taking after gains in the previous session, with bullion shares weighing on further gains.
The Johannesburg All-Share index fell 0.37% to 57,711 points while the Johannesburg Top-40 index dipped 0.37% to 51,449 points.
“We’ve outperformed global markets, now we’re pulling back due to profit taking,” said Vasili Girasis, a trader from BP Bernstein.
Among the decliners, bullion shares fell 0.89%, weighed down by a weaker spot gold price.
AngloGold Ashanti fell 1.48% to 183,96 rand and Gold Fields dropped 1.49% to R52.80.
“Gold has been volatile today. The gold price was weaker, with the rand being strong,” said Girasis.
Bonds also edged lower, with the yield on the benchmark government paper due in 2026 up 0.5 basis points to 8.535%.
-
CT International Airport to get R7bn upgradeone hour ago
-
BP found guilty of building filling stations without clearance2 hours ago
-
Zuckerberg confident of stopping interference in 2020 campaign2 hours ago
-
Rooibos Council invests over R4m in research to tackle diseases5 hours ago
-
Vodacom picks South African to right the ship after Tanzania executives' arrest5 hours ago
-
Inside Pravin Gordhan's new plan to limit load shedding7 hours ago
