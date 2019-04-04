Ramaphosa sends condolences to Mokonyane family
Serge Mokonyane, the husband of Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane's husband. passed away in a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent condolences to the family of Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane on the death of her husband.
Serge Mokonyane passed away in a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The family has humbly requested privacy during their time of grief.
The president's spokesperson Khusela Diko says his prayers are with the family.
“President Ramaphosa extended his heartfelt condolences to Minister Mokonyane and her family on the passing of her husband. The president has wished them strength during this difficult time and he asked all South Africans to keep them in their prayers.”
The Mokonyane family is expected to communicate details pertaining to the funeral and memorial events in due course.
President @CyrilRamaphosa has extended his condolences to @environmentza Minister #NomvulaMokonyane following the passing away of her husband. https://t.co/QUdCJeFcRv [Picture: Minister Mokonyane] pic.twitter.com/etS8b7kKNO— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) April 4, 2019
I would like to Express my sincerest condolences to Minister Nomvula Mokonyane and her family for the passing of her husband, Serge Mokonyane. Our thoughts and prayers are with you through this difficult time.— Mr. Thabang Makwetla (Hon) (@MakwetlaMP) April 4, 2019
Sending condolences to Mam Nomvula Mokonyane. Tshidisegang.— Beloved (@thabilelr) April 4, 2019
Condolences to cde Nomvula Mokonyane on the passing of her husband. God be with you Sisi during this difficult time. May the departed Rest In Peace!#NomvulaMokonyane— AZAPO EC (@EcAzapo) April 4, 2019
