Political parties off the hook over private donors, for now
According to the Political Party Funding Act, any donation above R100,000 has to be disclosed by both the donor and the recipient of the funds.
CAPE TOWN - Political parties have been given a little leeway and don’t have to declare private donors in the run-up to the elections.
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has decided not to rush the implementation of the first parts of the Political Party Funding Act to allow more time for the finalisation of the regulations and other preparations.
The commission made the decision after receiving more than 5,000 submissions on the draft regulations which were made available for public comment on 1 March.
The act was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in January and will regulate public and private funding of political parties and promote the transparency of funding.
The IEC has previously stated that although it might be impossible for parties to disclose their funding by this year’s elections, the commission would be monitoring the situation.
The commission has previously indicated its intention to implement the act in a phased approach.
According to the act, any donation above R100,000 has to be disclosed by both the donor and the recipient of the funds. If both parties fail to disclose, there will be consequences.
The IEC’s chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said in a statement that the act is a vital addition to electoral democracy.
Part of the delay was because election-related political party activities are already underway and the act is not retrospective.
Timeline
