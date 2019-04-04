Police hunt suspects over Mfuleni bus torching incident

The attack on Monday night was linked to a protest in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Police are still on the hunt for suspects who torched two buses in Silversands near Mfuleni this week.

The attack on Monday night was linked to a protest in the area.

A Golden Arrow bus was stoned and set alight.

A MyCiTi bus was also targeted.

One person died and six others were injured in the demonstration.

The City of Cape Town's Felicity Purchase: "Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, please come forward and help SAPS to bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice. We cannot afford for our infrastructure and our staff to be victims of crime when they are providing a vital service to the community."