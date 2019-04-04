View all in Latest
NMB mayor Bobani facing another no-confidence motion

The motion has been tabled by Patriotic Alliance with the backing of the African Christian Democratic Party.

FILE: Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani. Picture: @MongameliB/Twitter
FILE: Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani. Picture: @MongameliB/Twitter
Ayanda Felem 30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Opposition parties in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality are again gunning for Mayor Mongameli Bobani.

He's to face another motion of no confidence on Thursday, the third this year.

The motion has been tabled by Patriotic Alliance with the backing of the African Christian Democratic Party.

Political analyst Ongama Mtika takes a look at the ongoing political shenanigans in the municipality.

“But also the DA has its own problems in the sense that we’ve got three councillors who have defected and deserted them, which resulted in them losing the municipality in the first place.

“So, we may see, even though they have got a chance, it may be very minimal that he can be recalled today.”

