Hawks: Investigation into NMB mayor an ongoing operation
NMB mayor Bobani facing another no-confidence motion
Mashaba responds to Alex protesters: 'I run a city of 5 million people'
Two die in shooting at protest in Caledon
Mpumalanga Transport Dept concerned about spike in road accident deaths
Land Party proposes collective farming, Green Party backs renewable energy
NMB mayor Bobani facing another no-confidence motion
The motion has been tabled by Patriotic Alliance with the backing of the African Christian Democratic Party.
CAPE TOWN – Opposition parties in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality are again gunning for Mayor Mongameli Bobani.
He's to face another motion of no confidence on Thursday, the third this year.
The motion has been tabled by Patriotic Alliance with the backing of the African Christian Democratic Party.
Political analyst Ongama Mtika takes a look at the ongoing political shenanigans in the municipality.
“But also the DA has its own problems in the sense that we’ve got three councillors who have defected and deserted them, which resulted in them losing the municipality in the first place.
“So, we may see, even though they have got a chance, it may be very minimal that he can be recalled today.”
