Go

New Socialist party plans to disrupt political landscape

Among its proposals, is that those elected to the central committee shall not be Members of Parliament (MPs) while those who become MPs can only earn minimum wage, and the rest of their wages will be remitted to the party.

A Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party branded vehicle. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Elected officials of the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party, which was founded by Numsa, are set to earn minimum wage, while the rest of their earnings will be remitted to the party.

This is one of the proposals to be debated by the party at its inaugural congress and manifesto launch in Boksburg.

About 1,100 delegates and guests from various countries are part of the congress.

Over the next three days, the Socialist Revolutionary Workers' Party will elect its central committee and adopt its manifesto for the 2019 elections.

Spokesperson Mikaela Erskog: “Elections is going to be used as a platform to engage our constituency more broadly."

The party says it plans to disrupt the political landscape.

Among its proposals, is that those elected to the central committee shall not be Members of Parliament (MPs).

And those who become MPs can only earn minimum wage, and the rest of their wages will be remitted to the party.

All these proposals will be finalised by Saturday.

