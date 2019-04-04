New Socialist party plans to disrupt political landscape
Among its proposals, is that those elected to the central committee shall not be Members of Parliament (MPs) while those who become MPs can only earn minimum wage, and the rest of their wages will be remitted to the party.
JOHANNESBURG – Elected officials of the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party, which was founded by Numsa, are set to earn minimum wage, while the rest of their earnings will be remitted to the party.
This is one of the proposals to be debated by the party at its inaugural congress and manifesto launch in Boksburg.
About 1,100 delegates and guests from various countries are part of the congress.
Over the next three days, the Socialist Revolutionary Workers' Party will elect its central committee and adopt its manifesto for the 2019 elections.
#SRWP has dedicated inaugural congress to #FieldmoreMapeto #ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/XTxuhCvoYc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 4, 2019
#SRWP says 1,100 delegates from provinces have been convened for launch congress @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/9gs4FDloq7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 4, 2019
Spokesperson Mikaela Erskog: “Elections is going to be used as a platform to engage our constituency more broadly."
The party says it plans to disrupt the political landscape.
Among its proposals, is that those elected to the central committee shall not be Members of Parliament (MPs).
And those who become MPs can only earn minimum wage, and the rest of their wages will be remitted to the party.
All these proposals will be finalised by Saturday.
Popular in Politics
-
Up in flames: DA's Msimanga to burn e-toll statements at Sanral offices
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANC
-
ANC to retract statement on Magashule allegations
-
ANC: Magashule on his ace with corruption allegations
-
Dudu Myeni verbally assaulted state capture investigator, inquiry told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.