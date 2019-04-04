Mpumalanga Transport Dept concerned about spike in road accident deaths

In the latest incident, two passengers were killed when the delivery vehicle they were travelling in overturned near Standerton.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mpumalanga Transport Department says it is concerned about the increasing number of crashes after 13 people were killed in separate accidents in the past three days.

The department's Moeti Mmusi said this is disturbing: “The department will continue to enforce the law on the road and also bring to book those responsible for bribing.”