Mayor Bobani likely to survive the chop... again, thanks to the EFF

Opposition parties are again gunning for Mayor Mongameli Bobani's head at a Thursday afternoon council meeting in Port Elizabeth.

CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani could likely survive yet another motion of no-confidence.

Opposition parties are once again gunning for his head at a Thursday afternoon council meeting in Port Elizabeth where he will face the motion - the third this year.

The Patriotic Alliance's Marlon Daniels brought the motion but says EFF councillors have told him they will support Bobani.

"The EFF has just confirmed with me that they are going to support Bobani to remain as mayor. That means that we will not have the numbers to remove him today," Daniels said.