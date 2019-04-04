Mashaba responds to Alex protesters: 'I run a city of 5 million people'

Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has on Thursday responded to criticism from Alexandra residents who locked down the township on Wednesday.

Residents who took to the streets on Wednesday over substance abuse, rampant crime and the mushrooming of illegal dwellings demanded that the mayor appears in the township personally to hear their grievances.

Residents were unhappy that MMC Micheal Sun was deployed to speak to them instead.

“I run a city of 5 million people, with over 200 informal settlements which I have inherited,” Mashaba said.

Organisers of the protest have called off the Alexandra demonstration for now, while police have confirmed that protests have resumed in some areas with several roads barricaded with burning tyres.