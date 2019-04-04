Mashaba challenges ‘insincere’ Ramaphosa over Alexandra comments
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba was best placed to attend to issues raised by disgruntled residents.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has hit out at African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa who has called on the mayor to address the community of Alexandra.
The protest-hit township - which is under the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led administration in Johannesburg - was brought to a standstill on Wednesday during service delivery protests.
Speaking on the campaign trail in Diepsloot on Thursday, Ramaphosa said Mashaba was best placed to attend to issues raised by disgruntled residents.
But the mayor has slammed the comments as "insincere" and laid the blame for the social ills gripping the township at the door of the ANC.
Mashaba’s spokesperson, Luyanda Mfeka, said the mayor was ready to avail himself.
“The mayor has basically said the president is free to name a time and place and he is more than willing to avail himself. What the mayor is concerned about is that a lot of the issues that are in Alex are a result of the historical rule of the ANC and their failure to provide government services within that space,” Mfeka said.
In a tweet also on Thursday, Mashaba wrote: "I will account for 2 years of government and you can account for over 2 decades of failure in Alex," he said, challenging Ramaphosa.
I noted the call of @MYANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa for me to address the community of Alexandra. Name the time and place Mr President, I will be there, I wonder if you will be. I will account for 2 years of government and you can account for over 2 decades of failure in Alex pic.twitter.com/ox6j0mhk50— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) April 4, 2019
Popular in Politics
-
Magashule gears up for court over 'Gangster State' allegations
-
Mayor Bobani likely to survive the chop... again, thanks to the EFF
-
ANC: Objections to our candidates list have no legal basis
-
Jim: Unemployed must vote for Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party
-
Ramaphosa to Diepsloot community: ANC wants to move people out of shacks
-
ANC, DA in war of words over Alex protests
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.