Mashaba challenges ‘insincere’ Ramaphosa over Alexandra comments

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba was best placed to attend to issues raised by disgruntled residents.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has hit out at African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa who has called on the mayor to address the community of Alexandra.

The protest-hit township - which is under the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led administration in Johannesburg - was brought to a standstill on Wednesday during service delivery protests.

Speaking on the campaign trail in Diepsloot on Thursday, Ramaphosa said Mashaba was best placed to attend to issues raised by disgruntled residents.

But the mayor has slammed the comments as "insincere" and laid the blame for the social ills gripping the township at the door of the ANC.

Mashaba’s spokesperson, Luyanda Mfeka, said the mayor was ready to avail himself.

“The mayor has basically said the president is free to name a time and place and he is more than willing to avail himself. What the mayor is concerned about is that a lot of the issues that are in Alex are a result of the historical rule of the ANC and their failure to provide government services within that space,” Mfeka said.

In a tweet also on Thursday, Mashaba wrote: "I will account for 2 years of government and you can account for over 2 decades of failure in Alex," he said, challenging Ramaphosa.