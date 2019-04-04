Man killed in suspected gang shooting in Bonteheuwel

This brings to 21 the number of murders in the area since the start of the year.

CAPE TOWN – A man's been shot dead in Bonteheuwel. The victim is believed to have been affiliated to a gang.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie says: “We had relentless shootings in Bonteheuwel. For about 20 minutes flat it was completely terrifying, the number of shots that went out.

“The poor residents were calling and running around trying to get their children to safety and trying to call the police but there was no response whatsoever.”