Jim: Unemployed must vote for Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party

Irvin Jim is the national convenor of the party founded by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), which is launching its manifesto from today.

JOHANNESBURG – Union leader Irvin Jim says he wants all workers, and all unemployed South Africans, to put the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party (SRWP) in power.

Jim is the national convenor of the party founded by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), which is launching its manifesto from today.

He says workers should see president Cyril Ramaphosa's slogan of Thuma Mina as an insult because is a billionaire.

And he believes his party will do better than the Economic Freedom Fighters in its first showing at the polls.

Numsa may have been expelled from Congress of South African Trade Unions, but Jim wants all workers to see the power in their unity.

He says the party is going after the 11-million unemployed and disillusioned South Africans.

“There are those for the past 10 years and more, they have given up to look for a job.”

He is also taking his contenders head on.

“A billionaire, he's got guts to say to the working class, ‘send me’. If I were to be honest, for me, that call by Cyril Ramaphosa is extremely irritating and insulting.”

The SRWP has thrown its hat in the ring and the race is on to 8 May.