Jim: Unemployed must vote for Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
View all in Elections
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Jim: Unemployed must vote for Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party

Irvin Jim is the national convenor of the party founded by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), which is launching its manifesto from today.

FILE: Irvin Jim. Picture: EWN
FILE: Irvin Jim. Picture: EWN
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Union leader Irvin Jim says he wants all workers, and all unemployed South Africans, to put the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party (SRWP) in power.

Jim is the national convenor of the party founded by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), which is launching its manifesto from today.

He says workers should see president Cyril Ramaphosa's slogan of Thuma Mina as an insult because is a billionaire.

And he believes his party will do better than the Economic Freedom Fighters in its first showing at the polls.

Numsa may have been expelled from Congress of South African Trade Unions, but Jim wants all workers to see the power in their unity.

He says the party is going after the 11-million unemployed and disillusioned South Africans.

“There are those for the past 10 years and more, they have given up to look for a job.”

He is also taking his contenders head on.

“A billionaire, he's got guts to say to the working class, ‘send me’. If I were to be honest, for me, that call by Cyril Ramaphosa is extremely irritating and insulting.”

The SRWP has thrown its hat in the ring and the race is on to 8 May.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA