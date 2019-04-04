Iqbal Survé: My life is in danger because I champion transformation in business

Survé made the comments at the inquiry looking into issues of governance at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

JOHANNESBURG - Businessman and media mogul Iqbal Survé claims that he's received threats on his life simply because he is the champion of transformation and black empowerment in business.

Survé said that he now travels with bodyguards for protection.

The media mogul said that his life is in danger because he is pro transformation and many in the business industry do not like that.

“Because of the danger in my life, I regrettably have to have bodyguards because some people believe what is in the newspapers is what I write and some people want to kill me because they believe Independent Media is championing black people’s rights.”

Survé has accused the Sunday Times of tarnishing his reputation after publishing an article earlier this year, alleging that he personally benefitted from loans his companies received from the PIC.

He added: “I am deeply offended by the Sunday Times article that suggests, for one moment, that I would take a cent of that money.”

Survé has also refuted claims of impropriety relating to the R4.3 billion investment that his Ayo Technologies received from the PIC.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)