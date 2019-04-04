Iqbal Survé: My life is in danger because I champion transformation in business

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
View all in Elections
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Iqbal Survé: My life is in danger because I champion transformation in business

Survé made the comments at the inquiry looking into issues of governance at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

A screengrab shows media mogul Iqbal Survé at the PIC Inquiry on 2 April 2019.
A screengrab shows media mogul Iqbal Survé at the PIC Inquiry on 2 April 2019.
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Businessman and media mogul Iqbal Survé claims that he's received threats on his life simply because he is the champion of transformation and black empowerment in business.

Survé made the comments at the inquiry looking into issues of governance at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

Survé said that he now travels with bodyguards for protection.

The media mogul said that his life is in danger because he is pro transformation and many in the business industry do not like that.

“Because of the danger in my life, I regrettably have to have bodyguards because some people believe what is in the newspapers is what I write and some people want to kill me because they believe Independent Media is championing black people’s rights.”

Survé has accused the Sunday Times of tarnishing his reputation after publishing an article earlier this year, alleging that he personally benefitted from loans his companies received from the PIC.

He added: “I am deeply offended by the Sunday Times article that suggests, for one moment, that I would take a cent of that money.”

Survé has also refuted claims of impropriety relating to the R4.3 billion investment that his Ayo Technologies received from the PIC.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA