Christchurch accused to face 50 murder charges
Taxi fare increases will be reasonable, says Santaco
Iqbal Survé: My life is in danger because I champion transformation in business
Gordhan: Winter load shedding coming but less than 1 month in total
Alexandra protest temporarily called off over security concerns
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...
More rubber bullets fired as Alexandra residents vow to intensify protests
Service delivery campaigning old news, ANC needs to self-correct - analyst
ANC: Magashule on his ace with corruption allegations
Iqbal Survé: I'm attacked by ministers for not taking sides
Maimane blames ANC for poor service delivery in Alexandra
Hawks raid Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Bobani's home & office
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won't end the blackouts
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneurs
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for Brexit
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane finances
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long View
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western Sahara
Iqbal Survé: My life is in danger because I champion transformation in business
Gordhan: Winter load shedding coming but less than 1 month in total
Facebook removes exposed user records stored on Amazon's servers
Eskom: We're going ahead with Kusile and Medupi power plants
Why we experienced stage 4 load shedding in March
Vodacom Tanzania MD charged with economic crimes
The Weeknd sued by British songwriters over 'A Lonely Night'
Lotto results: Wednesday, 3 April 2019
Forever young: study uncovers protein that keeps skin youthful
Britain's Harry and Meghan break Instagram followers record
WhatsApp allows users to control who can add them to group chats
DJ Arch Jnr (6) to fly SA flag in China for 'World's Got Talent'
Actress Michelle Williams at US Capitol to push for pay equality
'F*@k Netflix': Dame Helen Mirren encourages people to see movies in theatre
Wow... Castle Lite unlocks Post Malone to limited 'Congratulations'
10-man Bayern survive cup scare in nine-goal thriller
Boks back in the black as SA Rugby posts modest profit
Toure and Sterling blast Juventus over Kean abuse
Settled England favourites to win World Cup, says Cook
Arendse, Mosimane found guilty by PSL DC
Sharks hooker Ralepelle fails B sample drugs test
Every effort will be made to stop load shedding - Mabuza
Why we experienced stage 4 load shedding in March
ANC: Magashule on his ace with corruption allegations
Bishop Lavis school burgled 3 times since start of the school year
#AlexTotalShutdown: Residents fed up with illegal structures
Motlanthe: ANC needs to lose elections to reflect
[WATCH] SA has a new Labour Registrar - here's what he plans to do
Zindzi Mandela: Mummy's legacy was always one of the plight of her people
6 Winnie Madikizela-Mandela quotes on survival
What you need to know about political party funding ahead of elections
What you can do if your salary is paid late
LISTEN: Renting vs buying: Is it better to wait before buying your own home?
LISTEN: UCT graduate launches #DressAGraduate campaign for students in need
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?
Why Kenya's Peter Tabichi was named world's best teacher
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SA
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analyst
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!
CARTOON: In a Spin
CARTOON: Cyril's Skorokoro
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
CARTOON: On Track For a Better Life
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In Elections
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallenge
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic Masculinity
Gauteng still the epicentre of service delivery protests - Municipal IQ
IEC confident enough ballot papers will be produced for election day
ANC to remove Parly candidates if they fail integrity commission's scrutiny
Motlanthe: ANC needs to lose elections to reflect
Maimane adamant provincial police force for WC the solution to violence
ANC NEC refers candidate lists to integrity commission
What you need to know about political party funding ahead of elections
The rights of citizens and non-citizens must be protected in SA, says Maimane
IEC awaits final submissions over Karima Brown complaint against Julius Malema
Iqbal Survé: My life is in danger because I champion transformation in business
Survé made the comments at the inquiry looking into issues of governance at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
JOHANNESBURG - Businessman and media mogul Iqbal Survé claims that he's received threats on his life simply because he is the champion of transformation and black empowerment in business.
Survé made the comments at the inquiry looking into issues of governance at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
Survé said that he now travels with bodyguards for protection.
The media mogul said that his life is in danger because he is pro transformation and many in the business industry do not like that.
“Because of the danger in my life, I regrettably have to have bodyguards because some people believe what is in the newspapers is what I write and some people want to kill me because they believe Independent Media is championing black people’s rights.”
Survé has accused the Sunday Times of tarnishing his reputation after publishing an article earlier this year, alleging that he personally benefitted from loans his companies received from the PIC.
He added: “I am deeply offended by the Sunday Times article that suggests, for one moment, that I would take a cent of that money.”
Survé has also refuted claims of impropriety relating to the R4.3 billion investment that his Ayo Technologies received from the PIC.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Eskom unveils 'winter plan' that aims to avoid load shedding
Eskom: We're going ahead with Kusile and Medupi power plants
Why we experienced stage 4 load shedding in March
Sources: Boeing system triggered repeatedly in Ethiopian crash
Gordhan: Govt considering additional financial support for Eskom
Taxi fare increases will be reasonable, says Santaco
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.