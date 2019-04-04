-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
Balls, wheels and giving back: On the Couch with Joel StranskySport
Ipid investigates after deadly Caledon protests
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed the pair was shot dead during service delivery demonstrations earlier on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN – It’s unclear who fired the shots that killed two protesters in Caledon.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed the pair was shot dead during service delivery demonstrations earlier on Thursday.
A heavy police contingent has been deployed to the community following the violent demonstrations.
Police patrolled main roads leading into the Uitsig community, where a group of protesters gathered to protest over a lack of services in the area before two people were fatally shot.
Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said: “We’re not certain who we should attribute the shooting to, whether it be the police, or security guards or law enforcement.”
Protesters handed over a memorandum of demands to municipal leaders, giving them seven days to respond.
#Caledon Police are maintaining a heavy presence in Caledon where earlier this morning two people were killed following service delivery protests CA pic.twitter.com/SoJ5rlfXNh— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 4, 2019
