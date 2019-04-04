IEC opens applications for special votes until 18 April

Special votes allow people who can't vote at stations on election day to make their mark on a pre-determined day ahead of the polls.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says applications for special votes are open from Thursday until 18 April.

The commission said registered voters can apply online, through text messages and at voting stations.

Special voters who will be granted permission to cast their votes during home visits include pregnant people, those with infirmities and disabilities.

These votes will take place from 6 May.

South Africans will cast their votes during the national and provincial elections two days later on 8 May.

Over 40 parties are contesting the elections which have been described by politicians and experts as critical.

Meanwhile, the commission has also opened applications for special votes at stations for people who are unable to cast their ballots on election day.

These votes will also be cast on the same day when IEC officials conduct home visits.

Over 26 million people are registered to vote.