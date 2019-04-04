View all in Latest
Hawks: Investigation into NMB mayor an ongoing operation

Bobani's office and home were raided by the Hawks on Tuesday seizing cellphones and laptop. He's being probed over multiple criminal charges.

FILE: Mongameli Bobani. Picture: EWN
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks continue to investigate Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani.

Bobani's office and home were raided by the Hawks on Tuesday, seizing cellphones and laptop. He's being probed over multiple criminal charges.

Here's the unit's Hangwani Mulaudzi said: "This is an ongoing operation that we are having. It relates to allegations of corruption, fraud and money laundering."

In October, officials seized documents, cellphones and laptops in a probe linked to Port Elizabeth's integrated public transport system.

