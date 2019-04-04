Hawks: Investigation into NMB mayor an ongoing operation

Bobani's office and home were raided by the Hawks on Tuesday seizing cellphones and laptop. He's being probed over multiple criminal charges.

Bobani's office and home were raided by the Hawks on Tuesday, seizing cellphones and laptop. He's being probed over multiple criminal charges.

Here's the unit's Hangwani Mulaudzi said: "This is an ongoing operation that we are having. It relates to allegations of corruption, fraud and money laundering."

In October, officials seized documents, cellphones and laptops in a probe linked to Port Elizabeth's integrated public transport system.