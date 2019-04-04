-
Gordhan: Winter load shedding coming but less than 1 month in total
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that for the plan to succeed, there needs to be more a disciplined and rigorous approach to implementing plans at Eskom.
LETHABO POWER STATION - The country should brace itself for more load shedding over winter.
But Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has promised less than a month in the total of power outages which will hopefully be limited to stage 1.
Gordhan and Eskom's top brass gave an update on the electricity crisis on Wednesday.
The minister said that they have narrowed down the possible scenarios in the next five months to two.
“Scenario one is when there is no load shedding and in this instance, we will ensure that unplanned outages are kept to less than 9,500 megawatts. Scenario two is where, for one reason or another, the unplanned outages go above 9,500 megawatts.”
Gordhan said that for the plan to succeed, there needs to be more a disciplined and rigorous approach to implementing plans at Eskom.
“If you promise something will be done at a certain time and if it not done during that timeframe and impacts negatively on energy supply, then there must be consequences for the people involved.”
Eskom has planned, that if any, there be a maximum of 26 days of stage 1 load shedding over the next five months.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
