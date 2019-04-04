View all in Latest
Former Madibeng mayor worried attacks on her may have bad ending

Matshidiso Mangoathe house was torched last week and her children attacked and she says that she has been removed from the ANC's provincial list without an explanation.

Picture: @Madibenglocalmu/Twitter
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Madibeng's former municipal mayor says she is worried about what she calls a political onslaught in the area.

Matshidiso Mangoathe said that her name has been removed from the ANC's provincial list without an explanation.

Her double storey house was also torched last week and her children attacked.

Mangoathe said that she is wondering what her political opponents within the party were hoping to achieve.

She said that she had not been employed in the past couple of years and she is currently serving as a volunteer in the party's women's league.

“Some of the people who were arrested nearly killed me in front of the police station. Nearly no one attended to this matter. The PEC of Supra Mahumapelo’s leadership was there but they squashed this thing and took me out of their list of local government.”

She said following Cyril Ramaphosa's victory at Nasrec, she had been a victim of countless attacks, adding that she was worried that these attacks may have a bad ending.

