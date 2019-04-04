Ethiopian crew followed procedure, but could not control crashed jet

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
View all in Elections
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Ethiopian crew followed procedure, but could not control crashed jet

'The crew performed all the procedures repeatedly provided by the manufacturer but was not able to control the aircraft,' Ethiopia's Transport minster Dagmawit Moges said, unveiling results of the preliminary probe into the crash.

Rescue team members carry bodies in bags at the crash site of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX near Bishoftu, some 60 kilometres southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 10 March 2019. Picture: AFP
Rescue team members carry bodies in bags at the crash site of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX near Bishoftu, some 60 kilometres southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 10 March 2019. Picture: AFP
3 minutes ago

ADDIS ABABA - The crew of the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed last month killing 157 people, repeatedly followed procedures recommended by Boeing, but were unable to regain control of the jet, the Ethiopian transport minister said Thursday.

"The crew performed all the procedures repeatedly provided by the manufacturer but was not able to control the aircraft," said Dagmawit Moges, unveiling results of the preliminary probe into the crash.

She said the report recommends "the aircraft flight control system shall be reviewed by the manufacturer."

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA