11 bank robbers shot dead in Brazil

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
View all in Elections
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

11 bank robbers shot dead in Brazil

Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria congratulated the police for sending 'more than 10 gangsters to the cemetery.'

Military police vehicles remain parked outside a bank branch near a police station, shortly after security forces busted a gang trying to blow up ATM machines and shot dead at least ten robbers, in Guararema, some 80 km from Sao Paulo, Brazil on April 4, 2019. Picture: AFP.
Military police vehicles remain parked outside a bank branch near a police station, shortly after security forces busted a gang trying to blow up ATM machines and shot dead at least ten robbers, in Guararema, some 80 km from Sao Paulo, Brazil on April 4, 2019. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

SAO PAOLO - Eleven bank robbers were shot dead on Thursday after Brazilian military police busted a gang trying to blow up ATM machines near Sao Paulo, officials said.

Police arrested one assailant and a manhunt is still underway for the rest after they fled two banks in Guararema municipality, 80 kilometres northeast of Brazil's biggest city, the Sao Paulo state government said in a statement.

Some of the fleeing attackers forced their way into a house where they held the occupants hostage. The hostages were later freed by police.

Around 25 assailants were involved in the early morning raid, according to the statement.

Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria congratulated the police for sending "more than 10 gangsters to the cemetery", in remarks to GloboNews TV.

During a search of the area, police found seven rifles, four pistols, explosives and bulletproof vests.

Brazilian TV showed one of the banks targeted by the gang was located next to a police station. The other bank was at the end of the same street.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro took power in January vowing to get tough on crime in a country where nearly 64,000 murders a year are committed.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA