Dept hands over R50m school in Bizana

Local
The department said it was excited by the fulfilment of a promise it had made to build the school.
CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape education MEC Mlungisi Mvoko has handed over a new R50 million primary school to the community of Bizana.
The department's Malibongwe Mtima said the delivery of Plangeni Primary School on Thursday was exciting.
"We are excited because this is the fulfilment of promises we made to our people that we want to ensure that education in the Eastern Cape is offered in an environment conducive for teaching and learning," he said.
