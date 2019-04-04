De Lille accuses George Municipality of VBS-style looting

Patricia de Lille has approached Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate the municipality's R350 million investments in various financial institutions.

CAPE TOWN - GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille has accused the George Municipality of VBS-style looting after the local council allegedly made a questionable investment.

On Thursday, De Lille handed over evidence which included a forensic investigation into the matter to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to probe transfers totalling R350 million to a financial institution.

The interest of the invested money was allegedly pocketed by the son of a George DA councillor.

The George Municipality has been on a rocky road since 2016 and now a councillor and his son have been accused of stealing taxpayers’ money through dodgy investment schemes.

The municipality's chief financial officer Keith Jordaan was suspended for 60 days but is now apparently back at work.

De Lille has approached Mkhwebane to investigate the municipality's R350 million investments in various financial institutions.

“The first kickback amounted to about R400,000 just after six months for what was called handling fees.”

De Lille says the DA-run council has swept the matter under the carpet.

The former Cape Town mayor, who has a history of public spats with her former party - the DA - said she will fight the matter even after the May elections.

Meanwhile, Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has taken issue with De Lille's claim that the provincial government has failed to act on alleged corruption within George Municipality.

Bredell said they are fully aware of the allegations pertaining to a possible investment scheme.

He said a criminal matter was reported to the Hawks and the municipality procured the services of a forensic firm to investigate the allegations.

Bredell said the municipality has already initiated disciplinary processes and the Special Investigating Unit might also explore the possibility of a proclamation into the matter.

“I’m fully aware of the election season and the need to score cheap political points. In the Western Cape, we believe in sticking to the rule of law and not play-acting in the court of public opinion.”